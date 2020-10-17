Vehicle Tracking System Market Size, Statistics, Share, Trends and Forecast With Top Service Providers, Technology And Global Regions

Vehicle Tracking System Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Vehicle Tracking System Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Vehicle tracking system market is expected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on vehicle tracking system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Development:

Increasing adoption of intelligent transport system, rising need safety and security within transportation services, growing number of fleet operations in emerging economies which will likely to enhance the growth of the vehicle tracking system market

High cost of installation along with lack of awareness among the consumer

North America will dominate the vehicle tracking system market due to the rising usages of navigation satellite system, and GPS for tracking vehicle location in commercial as well as personal purposes while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of stringent regulations along with supportive government programs.

Key Players: The major players covered in the vehicle tracking system market report are AT&T Intellectual Property., Cartrack, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon., Spireon, Inc., Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., TomTom International BV., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, RUPTELA, Trackimo, nuevastech, Pricol Limited, US Fleet Tracking, Mobiliz, Global Tracking Group, LLC., RAM Tracking, Concox, Meitrack Group., Nero Global, among other domestic and global players.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Vehicle Tracking System Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

