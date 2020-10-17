Automotive Aftermarket Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By Top Competitors | Johnson Controls., BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Europe S.p.A., Continental AG

Automotive Aftermarket Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Automotive Aftermarket Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Automotive aftermarket market is expected to witnessing market growth at a rate of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive aftermarket market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Development:

Increasing demand of advanced and upgraded vehicles, prevalence of improved distribution channels, rising vehicle sales of preowned and new vehicles, poor road infrastructure and growing vehicle fleet are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the automotive aftermarket market

Rising electric vehicle sales and adoption of vehicle safety technologies

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Players: The major players covered in the automotive aftermarket market report are Tenneco Inc., Dana Limited., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Visteon Corporation., Johnson Controls., BorgWarner Inc., Marelli Europe S.p.A., Continental AG, 3M, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, General Motors., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ASIMCO, Bridgestone Corporation, Gates Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Prestone Products Corporation., THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., among other domestic and global players.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

