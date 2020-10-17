Thick Film Resistor Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales, Trends and Forecast

Thick Film Resistor Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Thick Film Resistor Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global thick film resistor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the heavy focus of manufacturers on research & development to improve the functioning and capabilities of these products.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Thick Film Resistor Market Development:

Growing demands for high-performance based electronic and electrical systems; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Development of future technologies that currently under development that can be used as a low-cost substitute for these products is another factor restricting the market growth

In November 2018, Ohmite Mfg Co announced that they had completed the acquisition of Kanthal’s electronic components business operations. This acquisition will result in the combination of Ohmite’s product range with the acquired business operations of Kanthal for the formulation of “Ohmite Ceramics” business operations which will be available through the company and their own distributors

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thick film resistor market are YAGEO Corp.; TE Connectivity; KOA Speer Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology; ROHM CO., LTD.; Viking Tech Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; TT Electronics; Bourns, Inc.; Ralec; Japan Resistor Mfg. Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Cal-chip Electronics; International Manufacturing Services, Inc.; Riedon; Ohmite Mfg Co; Johanson Dielectrics; Walsin Technology Corporation; Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; Uniohm Corp.; TATEYAMA KAGAKU DEVICE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Miba AG; EVER OHMS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Thick Film Resistor Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

