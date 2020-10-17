Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in industrial sector and growing demand for farm equipment are the factor for the market growth.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Development:

Increasing awareness about the environmental benefits of EV will also accelerate the market growth

Less acceptance of electric vehicles among population is another factor restricting this market growth

In September 2017, AGCO Fendt announced the launch of their all-electric tractor Fendt e100 Vario which has the ability to perform different function with the need of recharging, The high-capacity lithium-ion battery of the compact tractor has a 50kW output that lasts up to five hours and can either be charged with 400V and up to 22kW via a standard outdoor CEE socket or a direct-voltage supercharging option. This new tractor is very cost effective and also reduce carbon emissions

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

