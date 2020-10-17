Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Outlook By Trend, Regional Demand, Product and Forecast

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global internal combustion engine (ICE) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in technologies inducing the development of low-temperature engines as well as development of hybrid engines.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market Development:

1)Increasing collaborations and developments in the market resulting in the manufacturers presenting more fuel-efficient alternatives is expected to augment the growth of the market 2) Integration of ICE with electric powertrains to improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market 3) Increased demand of the product from the various end-use verticals such as construction, mining, agriculture, power generation is expected to augment growth of the market

Strict regulatory presence in the market for ICE due to their environmental impact is expected to hinder the adoption rate

1)In March 2018, Groupe Renault announced that they had developed a new 1.3TCe petrol engine in collaboration with the Daimler AG. The engine available in the “Scénic” and “Grand Scénic” range of Renault is designed to offer greater engine capability in comparison to the older model of TCe while improving the driving comfort as well as significantly reducing the emissions of CO2 as well as reducing fuel consumption. The engine available in 115hp, 140hp and 160hp variants will reduce the CO2 emissions on their vehicle range by 5.5% on “Scénic” and 8% on “Grand Scénic” models 2) In November 2017, ASHOK LEYLAND and Hino Motors, Ltd. announced that they had agreed to a Mutual Cooperation Agreement (MCA) where ASHOK LEYLAND will utilize the expertise and technology available with Hino Motors, Ltd. for the development of engines as per the EURO-VI standards, and Hino Motors, Ltd. will gain the support of ASHOK LEYLAND for expanding its operations in the Indian market

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internal combustion engine (ICE) market are AGCO Corporation; ASHOK LEYLAND; Hino Motors, Ltd.; Bosch Limited; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.; General Motors; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN; Navistar, Inc.; Rolls-Royce plc; Shanghai Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (SDEC); Volkswagen AG; TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Volvo Car Corporation; Groupe Renault; Doosan Infracore; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

