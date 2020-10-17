Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Electric Commercial Vehicle Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global electric commercial vehicle is registering a healthy CAGR of 39.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and expansion in automotive industry.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Development:

1)Rapid adoption of electrification by logistic industries is driving the market for electronic commercial vehicles 2) Rising demand for fuel efficient, high-performance and emission free vehicles has also acted as market expansion for electronic commercial vehicles 3) Decrease in prices of batteries has also led to growth of electronic commercial vehicles

Less availability of support charging station has also acted as market restraints for electric commercial vehicles market

1) In March 2018, Tata Motors and Mahindra announced its innovative launch of electric powertrains for their small commercial vehicles in the sub 2-tonne category. Extensive charging stations like buses for transporting goods is not required by these vehicles which is one of its speciality. Hence such innovative launches in the electronic commercial vehicle will lead to its growth in nearby future 2) In July 2019, MG Motor UK announced the launch of their ZS Electric SUV which is the company’s first electric vehicle. This new vehicle is totally based on the ICE version and is five seater SUV. The main aim of the launch is to enter the electric market and encouraging more buyers to switch into electric commercial vehicle market.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electric commercial vehicle market are: Hyundai Motor India., Toyota Kirloskar Motor., Nedstack, PLUG POWER INC., Ceres Power Holdings plc, ITM Power Plc, Hydrogenics, Ballard Power Systems., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Siemens, Continental AG, ABB, Delphi Technologies, LG Chem, PROTERRA, Daimler AG., NISSAN, Tesla, PIAGGIO & C. S.P.A., MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD., and others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

