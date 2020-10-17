Driving Simulator Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Moog Inc and More

Driving Simulator Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Driving Simulator Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global driving simulator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.70 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and growth in automotive industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Driving Simulator Market Development:

1)Lack of skilled drivers is driving the market growth 2) Rising R&D on driving simulators is driving the growth of this market 3) Growing prevalence for advanced high fidelity simulators is another factor driving market

Issues related to the integration are another factor restraining the growth of this market.

1)In May 2017, RS Simulation announced the launch of their new Racing Simulator which is equipped with D-BOX Technologies. This will create an environment for the pilots which will make them feel like they are racing a car on a real track. The main aim of the launch is to provide a hyper-realistic experience with use of better technology. 2) In May 2018, Ansys Inc., announced that they have acquired OPTIS so that they can provide better solutions for the simulating autonomous vehicles. This will help the company to create simulations of all sensors like lidar, radar and cameras. The main aim of the acquisition is to create accurate and comprehensive multidisciplinary and cross-functional simulation technology so that they can reduce the accidents.

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driving simulator market are Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Moog Inc, ECA Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Driving Simulators, IPG Automotive Gmbh, Dallara, Ansible Motion Limited, Virage Simulation Inc., Waymo LLC., Daimler AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited., XPI Simulation, Toyota Kirloskar Motor., CVEDIA PVE Ltd.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

