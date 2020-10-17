Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion with | Continental AG, Bosch Limited, Delphi Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Inc and More

Automotive Temperature Sensor Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Automotive Temperature Sensor Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global automotive temperature sensor market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.19 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and rising adoption of sensor fusion technology are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Development:

1) Rising awareness about the application of automotive temperature sensor will drive the market growth 2) Increasing prevalence for autonomous vehicles will propel the growth of the market 3)Strict emissions rules for automobiles will drive the market growth

1) High cost pressure on automotive OEM will restrain the market growth 2) Limited features of the temperature sensors will hamper the market 3) Rising price competitions among manufacturer is another important factor restraining the growth of this market

1)In July 2017, Littlefuse Inc., announced that they have acquired U.S. Sensor Corp so that they can strengthen their sensor platform. With this acquisition, the company will strengthen their circuit protection business and will expand their sensor platform as well. This will also help them to serve their customer with better technologies and solutions 2) In December 2016, TDK Corporation announced that they have acquired InvenSense, Inc. With the acquisition, the company wants to unlock new business opportunities in the Internet of Things. The company will expand their sensor business with the launch of different product which will include electric current, pressure, temperature sensors etc

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive temperature sensor market are Continental AG, Bosch Limited, Delphi Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Inc, TE Connectivity., NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation., Okazaki Manufacturing Company UK Limited and others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

