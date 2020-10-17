Healthcare Consulting Service Market Expected size Witness an Imperishable Growth over COVID-19 2026

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market is valued US$8.75 bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$20.6 bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.
Healthcare consulting service market is segmented by Type of Service, by End-user & by Region. Types of services are Strategy Consulting, Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, and HR Talent Consulting. By End, a user is divided into Government Bodies, Payers, Life Science Companies, Providers. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Importance of growth in the global aging population, the rising value of value-based care, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are factors driving the growth of the market. The problem of data confidentiality is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Based on the type of service, Digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the market and it is also expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals are the main factors driving the growth of this segment.
On the basis of the end user, Government Bodies is the most dominating segment in the market.
Government Market consists of public sectors controlled by national, state or provincial, and local governments. Public sectors can include critical services such as national defense, homeland security, police protection, urban planning, and taxation. So, Government bodies have the resources to pay for more risk-based contracts and agreements, which is a key factor driving this market.
Region wise, healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region. Government institutions in China and India are expected to witness a high demand for healthcare consulting services for bolstering the healthcare infrastructure in these countries.
Key players operate to, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, The Boston consulting group, Huron consulting and Ernst & Young.
Scope of Report Healthcare Consulting Service Market
Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Type of Service:
Digital Consulting
It Consulting
Strategy Consulting
Operations Consulting
Financial Consulting
HR & Talent Consulting
Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by End-user:
Government Bodies
Players
Life Science Companies
Providers
Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players Analysed in Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market
Accenture
McKinsey & Company
Cognizant
Deloitte Consulting
KPMG
The Boston consulting group
Huron Consulting
Ernst & Young
