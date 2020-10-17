Cognac Market Projected to Grow Steadily During 2019 to 2027

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cognac industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Cognac and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report, titled [Global Cognac Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market.

For clearer understanding of the global Cognac market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users.

market players are hopping on the ‘craft spirit’ bandwagon and are developing new products to satiate this ever-evolving demand. The transition toward craft spirits is likely to further intensify in the coming future, adding new possibilities to the near-term outlook of global cognac market.

How are Market Players Winning over the ‘New-Age’ Consumers?

The global cognac market space reflects a fair degree of consolidation, with the top players accounting for a hefty chunk of the global market share. The top five players – Jas Hennessy & Co., the Rémy Cointreau Group, Courvoisier, Martell, and Otard (Chateau de Cognac) – command for nearly 75-80% of the global market share and remain highly focused on vertical integration. Hennessy, the cognac brand of Jas Hennessy and Co., is likely to continue being ‘chart-topping’ with a series of impressive sales recorded in both 2017 and 2018. The mid-level and emerging players in the global market space – Camus Cognac, Thomas Hine & Co., ABK6, and Delamain to name a few – continue to focus on geographical expansion strategies and boost their product pipeline with newer additions of cognac.

Growing number of cognac producing companies are focusing on experimenting with ‘non-traditional’ methods of producing and marketing their products. The major objective behind this strategic move is to change the ‘pre-conceived’ image of cognac i.e. either a fusty ‘after-food’ drink or a status symbol. With upsurge in demand for cognac, leading players operating in the global cognac market are introducing lifestyle events as a means of extending the brand’s reach and enhancing consumer interaction. Market players are also making use of social media channels as their key marketing arsenal, given that consumers are heavily relying on social media advertisements for making pragmatic purchase decisions.

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market.

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Cognac market. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary.

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Cognac market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period.

