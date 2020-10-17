Covid-19 Impact on Global Cardiac Equipment Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jude Medical, Thoratec Corporation, HeartWare, etc. | InForGrowth

Cardiac Equipment Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Cardiac Equipment market for 2020-2025.

The “Cardiac Equipment Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Cardiac Equipment industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Jude Medical

Thoratec Corporation

HeartWare

SynCardia Systems

Vasomedical

Sorin Group (LivaNova)

Biotronik

Berlin Heart. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Balloon pumps

Cardiopulmonary bypass pumps

Cardiac ultrasound devices

CRT Pacemaker (CRT-P)

CRT Defibrillator (CRT-D)

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Ventricular assist devices

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Hopsital