Turbo Generator Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2020-2022

Turbo generators are large turbines which are connected to electrical generators to generate electricity. There are three types of turbo generators – steam, gas and ahydro turbo generator. Gas turbines are used to power small turbo generators as it is used gaseous fuels. Steam turbines are used for powering large turbo generators and the steam is produced by various methods like nuclear power and burning coal. These two types of turbo generators are the main generators of electrical power in North America.

Water Turbines are used to power hydroelectric power plants. These turbo generators can be used as a backup supply source during power failures. Turbo generators power trains through gas turbine and ships through steam or gas turbine. Many evolving economies of the world thrive on the use of power and the power requirement is steadily growing.

Market Dynamics:

Here we will analyze the market dynamics such as drivers, trends and industry-specific challenges for the Turbo Generator market.

Drivers:

Factors driving the turbo generator market is the increased population, industrialization, decline in poverty, growth in demand for electricity etc. Turbo Generator has many advantages like long life of the machine and environmentally friendly energy produced from renewable energy sources. Power plants of coal are increasingly being built in emerging economies like India and it accounts for more than 50% of the total market share.

Turbo generators are used as an alternate source of energy and this is another factor driving the turbo generator market. Soon technological advancements can reduce the manufacturing costs involved and this will help the industry greatly.

Restraint & Challenges:

There are many restraints with regards to environmental damage, countries are planning to sign agreements on climate change and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy like solar. Other factors that will hamper growth in the market would be high production cost, electric shock caused by high voltage, high maintenance and repairing cost

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by End-User Power Plants:

Coal

Gas

Nuclear

Biomass

Geothermal

The market is segmented by types of cooling arrangement:

Air cooled

Hydrogen cooled

Water hydrogen cooled

The market is segmented by types:

Gas turbine turbo generator

Steam turbine turbo generator

Water turbine turbo generator

Geographic analysis:

The market for turbo generator is showing extreme growth in the Asia Pacific countries. With rapid industrialization, improved infrastructure, growing business demands and population increase are showing asignificant rise in countries like China, India, Indonesia and Japan. The next in line is the European market which is looking at government regulations, and reduction in power consumption so as to establish their use for turbo generator in many industries across the countries. China is currently leading the market of turbo generators as it is the largest energy producer. The strong demand for petroleum has put China on the energy market scene.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include:

General Electric, Inc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Suzlon Energy Ltd

BHEL

Siemens AG

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Andritz AG

Bowman Power Group Ltd

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

