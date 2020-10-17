IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

A collective analysis on IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Facto Market Insights provides a systematic analysis focused on emerging developments across different geographies affecting this vertical. The forecast involves key details on market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue. Furthermore, this study provides a thorough competitive analysis based on business outlook that emphasizes the expansion strategies adopted by market majors. The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market report delivers a detailed assessment of the electric trolling motors including enabling technologies, restraining factors, current market situation, market assumptions and a comprehensive overview, and growth opportunities of the market.

The report includes porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, industry competitors, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers), SWOT analysis and BPS analysis for every segment that provides crucial information for knowing the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

Furthermore, the study explores and discusses the current landscape of the dynamic business sector along with present and potential impact of COVID-19 on the market for electric trolling motors.

A comprehensive competitive overview, including market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market, is covered in the report. Following are the major companies:

ABB

2. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

3. ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD

4. Bharat Bijlee

5. CG Global

6. Danfoss

7. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

8. Hitachi Ltd.

9. KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

10. Kienle + Spiess GmbH

11. KSB SE & Co. KGaA

12. Lafert

13. Merkes GmbH

14. Nidec

15. NORD Drive systems

16. O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

17. OEMER

18. Siemens AG

19. Toshiba Corporation

20. VEM Group

21. Weg S.A.

Following are the key segments covered in the report:

BY PRODUCT

• <20 kW

• 20–200 kW

• >200 kW

BY APPLICATION

• Material Handling

• Liquid Pumps

• Fans & Ventilation

• Cooling Compressors

• Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

• Blowers

• Coolers

Others based on region, the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is segmented into:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



