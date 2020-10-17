Power Electronics Market Share and Top Key Players During 2020-2024

Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach $27 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. Power electronics is a device used to control the transformation of electric power from one form to another using diodes, transistors, and thyristors. It transfers power from a source to a load in an efficient and robust manner to ensure convenient utilization. Adoption of power electronics have increased in electric vehicles and renewable energy plant systems driven by its competency to improve switching speed and avoid power loss. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and glorified need for high voltage operating devices have led to an increased demand for power electronics across various industries such as automotive, energy & power, and consumer electronics.

The global power electronics market is majorly driven by rise in adoption of power electronics in electric vehicles, enhanced efficiency & improved durability of power electronics and aggrandized need for power management devices. However, current leakage at high temperature would act as a restraint for the market. Government initiatives in smart grid and HVDC are expected to generate new business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key segments of the power electronics market are type, device, application, and geography. Type segment includes power module, power discrete, and power IC. Device segment is segregated into power diodes, thyristor, insulated-gate bipolar transistor, bipolar-junction transistor, and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor. Industrial system, energy & power, inverter & UPS, consumer electronics are the major applications of power electronics market.

Based on geography, the global power electronics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the power electronics market are Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others.

Scope of Power Electronics Market

Type Segments

Power Module

Power IC

Power Discrete

Device Segments

Power Diodes

Bipolar-Junction Transistor

Thyristor

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

Application Segments

Industrial System

Energy & Power

Inverter & UPS

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Prefix

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Report Description

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. In-house Data Modeling

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Outline

3.1. Market Inclination, Trend, Outlook and Viewpoint

3.2. Market Share Analysis: Company’s Competitive Scenario

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Impact Analysis

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.1. Factors Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Power Electronics Market by Type: Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

4.1. Power Module

4.2. Power IC

4.3. Power Discrete

Chapter 5: Power Electronics Market By Device Type: Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

5.1. Power Diodes

5.2. Bipolar-Junction Transistor

5.3. Thyristor

5.4. Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor

5.5. Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

Chapter 6: Power Electronics Market by Application Type: Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2024

6.1. Industrial System

6.2. Energy & Power

6.3. Inverter & UPS

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Others

