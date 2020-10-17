Oats Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2020 – 2030

Global Oats Market: Market Outlook

Oat is a type of cereal grain, which is also known by the same name. Oats are usually grown in European countries and are considered as one of the healthy food across the globe. Oats are a nutrient-rich food that contains beta-gluten, proteins, dietary fiber, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. The major reason that driving the demand of the oats is its nutritional value. The increasing recognition of oats as a healthy alternative for human consumption and the consumer shift towards a healthy lifestyle has further fueled the growth of the global oats market. Oats are widely used as breakfast cereals and also used in the bakery products, snacks, savory and many other products as a healthy supplement. Rolled oats or instant cook oats are the pre-cooked oats that can be easily cooked by adding boiled water or milk owing to that rolled oats are comparatively more popular segments amongst the consumer across the globe.

Global Oats Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing number of fitness freaks and health awareness among consumers become the biggest driver of the global oats market. Oats are becoming a healthy and nutritional rich alternative for health-conscious consumers. Besides, the increasing middle-class population and working-class are other key drivers of the global oats market. The hectic lifestyles and excessive working patterns have dropped the consumption of breakfast on a global scale. This population is looking for a quick breakfast that is rich in nutrition is attracting consumers on a large scale. In addition, the increasing End Use of oats in bakery products such as cookies, bread, and muffins are further fueling the growth of the global oats market.

Global Oats Market: Market segmentation

Based on the source, the global oats market has been segmented as,

Whole Oats

Rolled Oats

Oats Flour

Others

Based on End Use, the global oats market has been segmented as,

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Snacks & Savories

Retail

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global oats market has been segmented as,

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience store Online Retail



Global Oats Market: Key Players

Several key players are engaged in the business of global oats market is Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Post Holdings, Inc., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Marico Limited, Pioneer Foods Ltd., B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Avena Foods Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Morning Foods Limited, Helsinki Mills Ltd., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers. These Key players are looking for new opportunities in the global food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutritional and supplement, and cosmetic and personal care industry by improving innovation and a wide variety of oats.

Opportunities for the Key Players in the Global Oats Market

North America and Europe are the leading markets in the global oats market, owing to the high level of awareness about the benefits of plant-based meal products. In addition, the North America Europe region has an increasing number of fitness freaks and consumers are inclining towards a vegan diet. These regions will register a healthy growth rate in the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world and having more than 40% of the global population. These regions have the highest number of food consumers, which is witnessing increasing awareness about the fitness and benefits of healthy food consumption. These factors are expected to boost the market growth in the forecasted period of global oats market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period of the global oats market.

As the effects of COVID-19 are felt around the world, consumer products food & beverage companies are facing significantly reduced consumption and supply chain disruption challenges. While at-home consumption has been showing a spike over the last two weeks, out-of-home consumption has come to a standstill. Oats are mostly consumed at home, as of now due to disrupted manufacturing and supply chain and retail sector oats market is facing a decline in overall growth. Furthermore, oats are considered a healthy snack which helps to boost the immunity power of the consumer. Thus, after overcoming the impact of COVID-19 the demand for oats is expected to increase to maintain healthy diets.