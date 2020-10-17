Organic Shrimp Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020 – 2030

Organic Shrimp Market: Market Outlook

Organic Shrimp is different from conventional shrimp. Organic shrimp have totally followed the organic principal as per European organic standards. Organic shrimp using organic inputs as per the guideline of European organic standards. According to the EU standard, the shrimp are not allowed to treat with water (treated with phosphates and non-phosphates). Organic shrimps are delicious in taste and low in calories and give a high amount of healthy fats. Mainly the two types of shrimps that are certified are the Giant Tiger Prawn (Penaeus monodon) and Whiteleg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) The organic shrimp products easily weighs 12-percent less than conventional shrimp, which treated to increase weight and size. The organic shrimps are highly in omega-3 fatty acids and control cholesterol levels. Organic shrimp are highly nutritious and consist of iodine, selenium and improved heart health. The rising consumption of non-vegan protein enhances the expansion of the organic shrimp market. Organic shrimp are more costly than conventional shrimp due to highly nutritive and follow the regulation under the certification.

High in omega -3 fatty acids increase the demand of organic shrimp in the global market.

Organic shrimps are highly demanded in the market due to rich vitamins, minerals, proteins and amazing property to control the cholesterol level of the body. Inclination towards the organic and natural product, the concentration of muscle building and weight management are the factors increase the sales of organic shrimp in the global market. Higher the consumption of wholesome protein, an inclination of consumer towards the health cautious product stimulate the expansion of organic shrimp in the global market. Higher the quality of organic shrimp, transparency and awareness among the consumer leading to the growth of the organic shrimp market. Improved in aquaculture farming has a positive impact on the growth of the global organic shrimp market. Sustainable farming, organic feed optimization, low consumption of drug and low pollution help to increase the production of organic shrimp in the market. However, high-cost production with the rise in the vegan population pulls down the organic shrimp market.

Global Organic Shrimp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Species, the global Organic Shrimp market has been segmented as

White leg Shrimp

Giant tiger prawns

On the basis of form, the global Organic Shrimp market has been segmented as

Fresh

Processed Frozen Cooked Peeled Canned Others



On the basis of end-use, the global Organic Shrimp market has been segmented as

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Foodservice Providers

Household/Retail

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Organic Shrimp market has been segmented as

Business to Business

Business Ro Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail



Global Organic Shrimp Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Organic Shrimp market are Mseafood Corp., Omarsa S.A., Vinnbio India Pvt. Ltd., Ristic AG, Dom International Limited, Seajoy Seafood Corporation, ArtisanFish LLC, Carribbean Shrimp Company Limited, Orchid Marine, Ananda Group, Shore seafood, Morubel, Alnutura and Other companies.

Global Organic Shrimp: Market opportunity

Since the demand for organic and natural products are growing at the global level, the market participant is getting an opportunity in the global organic shrimp market. Low consumption of protein intake and increased in ready to eat food is improved the demand for organic shrimp in the global market. North America and Europe accounts majority of consumption of organic food products. Europe is the major importer of organic shrimp in the global market. Europe and the rest of the region have significant growth and new opportunities in global market due to the rise in demand for organic shrimp.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Organic shrimp Market

Today, the global economy and almost every industry facing the challenge due to the spread of COVID-19. The food and beverage, processed food, meat industries also facing a tough situation in the global market due to the spread of the lethal virus. The organic shrimp market is highly affected due to low trade in the major countries. After the intensity of this pandemic decrease, the market anticipated witnessing substantial growth in the global market.