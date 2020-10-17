Cracked Wheat Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020 – 2030

Cracked Wheat Market: Market Outlook

Cracked wheat is a wheat based product which is produced by grinding the raw wheat barriers into the coarse grains particles which are larger than flour. Cracked wheat is most suitable to use in bakery products in which it provides the unique texture and nutty flavor. Cracked wheat contains the major essential nutrients including the protein, vitamin, fiber, carbohydrates, and others. Furthermore, cracked wheat is also a major source of folate, a kind of vitamin that helps in cell production. It is also applicable in multi-grain bread, grain pilafs, pancakes, and various other grain dishes. Cracked wheat, with its high fiber contains provides the key health benefits which further increasing its demand in food and beverage industry.

Growing use of functional ingredients in bakery products is one of the driving factor for the cracked wheat market

Cracked wheat market is driven by innovative strategies by the bakery manufacturers to use the functional ingredients including the cracked wheat in bakery products. The consumers are demanding the innovative bakery food products which have the better taste, texture, and flavor along with the major health benefits. Cracked wheat went through the limiting processing requirements which retain all the essential nutrients. Moreover, it also enhance the texture and impact the crunchiness of baked goods. Furthermore, innovative processing technology, and expanding food industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global cracked wheat market. The growing health awareness among the consumers is also of the beneficial factor for the growth of cracked wheat market. The growing use of fine cracked wheat as a substitute if white rice is another considerable factor which is expected to surge the demand of cracked wheat across the world. However, the high alternatives of cracked wheat to use in bakery products is one of the restraining factor for the growth of cracked wheat market.

Cracked Wheat Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global cracked wheat market has been segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end-use, the global cracked wheat market has been segmented as

Food Industry Bakery Confectionery Cereals Others

Foodservice Industry

Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cracked wheat market has been segmented as

Business to Business

Business Ro Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail



Cracked Wheat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in cracked wheat market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Company, Heidelberg Baking Company, Seattle Baking Company, Parrish and Heimbecker Limited, KP Snacks Company, Ukrdelice Agricultural Company, Hodgson Mill, Inc., Ardent Mills Company, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Cracked Wheat Market-

Since the demand for health beneficial ingredient is increasing across the world, market participants of cracked wheat market will be getting the beneficial opportunity in cracked wheat market. The use of multi-grain product is rising and cracked wheat could become the major ingredients for the type of products. This is projected to show the promising market set-up for the manufacturer of cracked wheat.

Global Cracked Wheat Market: Regional Outlook

South and East Asia is expected to be the leading markets in the global cracked wheat market followed by Europe owing to the high use of cracked wheat as a cooking ingredient and expanding food industry in the region. Moreover, the market in North America is projected to have the substantial growth in the global cracked wheat market over the forecast period due to growing demand for the nutritional product along with high health conscious people and adoption of novel technologies for developing creaked wheat products in the region. MEA is expected to witness the significant growth rate in the global cracked wheat market due to extensive consumption of cracked wheat as a salad known as tabbouleh along with primary ingredient in pilafs.

COVID-19 Impact on Cracked Wheat Market

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has become the major setback for the food and beverage industry subsequently also impacting the growth of cracked wheat market. The agricultural product of wheat during the 2020-2021 period could be hit due to this pandemic which is further limiting the production of cracked wheat. Moreover, the restricted trade activities has also affected the trade of wheat and wheat based products. This is presenting the quite unfavorable market scenario to the manufacturers of cracked wheat market. Reduced consumption of food and beverages products has also impacted the consumption of cracked wheat as it is one of the key ingredients to the bakery products and processed food.