Barge Transportation Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development | ingram marine, seacor, alter logistics

Global Barge Transportation Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

acbl [United States], ingram marine [United States], kirby [United States], seacor [United States], agrichem marine transportation [United States], alter logistics [United States], argosy transportation [United States], ats international services [United States], barge america [United States], blessey marine services [United States], bouchard transportation [United States], campbell transportation [United States], canal barge [United States], ceres barge lines [United States], heartland barge [United States] and mcallister towing [United States]

Definition

Barge transportation is a kind of marine transportation service which provides cost effective solution owing to its ability to carry high load. Growing petrochemical and crude oil industry attributes to growth of the very market. Technological advancement has made the integration of barge transportation possible with IoT which further depicts the bright picture for the very market. The key to gain upper hand amid fierce competition is to adoption of latest technology in transportation solution.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Seaborne Trade Activities and Need for Cost-effective Transportation Solution.

The Global Barge Transportation is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (Liquid cargo, Gaseous cargo, Dry cargo), Application (Coal, Crude and petroleum products, Liquid chemicals, Food pulp and other liquids, Agricultural products, Metal ores and fabricated metal products, Pharmaceuticals, Dry and gaseous chemicals, LPG, CNG, and other gaseous products, Electronics and digital equipment, Others), Fleet (Covered barge, Open barge, Tank barge), Activities Outlook (Intracoastal transportation, Inland water transportation)

Market Drivers

Growing Seaborne Trade Activities

Need for Cost-effective Transportation Solution

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Dry Cargo Barge

Bio-plastic Packaging

Restraints

Longer Delivery Time, Mostly Affected by Weather Conditions

Declining Coal Uses

Opportunities

Use of Ethanol in Barge Transportation and Growth in Petrochemical Industry

The Barge Transportation market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

