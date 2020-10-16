Plastic Protective Packaging Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018-2028

New Study Reports âPlastic Protective Packaging Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Berry Global Group plans to acquire RPC Group for approximately US$ 6.5 billion, including refinancing RPC’s net debt. It plans to create a global plastic and recycled packaging product franchise through this acquisition.

Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Balkanpack with an aim to expand its business in Bulgaria. Smurfit Kappa also plans to take over Vitavel, also a Bulgarian manufacturer.

Sealed Air Corporation has entered into an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. to offer Plantic, a plant-based food packaging in the US, Mexico, and Sealed Air Corporation’s planned investment of US$24 million is underway and the production is likely to start by Q2/2020.

Key players operating in the plastic protective packaging market include Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., and Buergofol GmbH.

Stretch Wrap to Find Widespread Adoption in Protective Packaging across Industries

Stretch wraps have gained high palpability as an effective packaging solution in recent years, with demand attributed to growth in palletizing and shipping activities, in line with rising purchasing power of consumers and retail activities. Improvement in resin strength and machinery technology used in stretch wrap manufacturing is also likely to expand the application range of stretch wraps in the upcoming years. Multi-layer stretch wraps and films are also gaining popularity across various industries due to the high-strength and customization potential.

The report on the plastic protective packaging market offers actionable and valuable insights along with in-depth analysis backed by the extensive research methodology. The key insights on the plastic protective packaging market are offered with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry and market experts formed as the part of primary research methodology. While journals, press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources in the plastic protective packaging market were used to gain information and data on the plastic protective packaging market.

Information obtained through both primary and secondary research was used to draw conclusions in the plastic protective packaging market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information and offering correct and accurate information on the plastic protective packaging market. 2017 has been taken as the base year to offer a forecast on the plastic protective packaging market for the period from 2018 to 2028. The market report on the plastic protective packaging market is an authentic dataset for market players and readers to plan business strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the plastic protective packaging market.

Market DynamicsThe report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market in between the forecasted period. Segmental AnalysisThe report does thorough segmentation of international Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market upon taking various factors associated with the growth of the market. It does a thorough regional segmentation. These segmentation based studies are done with an intention of achieving a thorough and specific insight of the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market. The report does a regional analysis of the key zones of the world, starting from the US, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Modes of researchThe research being done by experienced experts has done a comprehensive analysis of Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market based on Porterâs Five Force Model, taking the assessment period between 2020-2026 into account. Additionally, a deep SWOT analysis is done to facilitate quick decision making for the associated people in the Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market.

