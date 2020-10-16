Global Lab Automation Market Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis, Segments, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2027

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in lab automation market are Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Hamilton Robotics, Inc., Biom�rieux SA among others.

This lab automation market research report has several benefits which can be projected to varied aspects of medical device industry. This lab automation market report takes into account diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. In this report, market is segmented based on mainly type, application, and region. The report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level. Moreover, this lab automation report serves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. The report describes estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints about the medical device industry which are helpful for businesses in deciding upon numerous strategies.

Drivers: Lab Automation Market

Increase in R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing geriatric population

Restraints:

High cost of laboratory equipment & software

Opportunities:

Technological advancements in lab automation

Strategic initiatives by market players

Challenge:

Shortage of skilled labour

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Market Segmentation: Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

(Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arm, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems),

Software

(Laboratory Information Management System, Laboratory Information System, Chromatography Data System, Electronic Lab Notebook, Scientific Data Management System),

Analyzer

(Biochemistry Analyzers, Immuno-based Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers),

Application

(Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Protein engineering, Bio Analysis, Analytical Chemistry, System Biology, Clinical Diagnostics, Lyophilization),

End-User

(Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academics, Private Labs),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

