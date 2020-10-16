Workflow Orchestration Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The workflow orchestration is defined as a logical flow of tasks or activities from a start event to an end event to complete a precise service. The workflow orchestration is primarily used to operate and streamline workflows more efficiently by orchestrating technical procedures, major elements, and physical tasks of broadcasting, live or video-on-demand production, and distribution workflows.

Top Key Companies:

1. Arvato Systems

2. BMC Software, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Dalet S.A

5. IBM

6. Micro Focus

7.Microsoft

8. Oracle

9. ServiceNow

10. VMware, Inc

The increase in demand for workflow orchestration solutions among different broadcasting companies to grow efficiency and productivity level of their organization and growth in demand for high volume transformation and processing by big data workflows are some of the major factors driving the growth of the workflow orchestration market. Additionally, an increase in productivity and efficiency level of organizations and improvement in business outcomes with better strategic decisions are anticipated to fuel the growth of the workflow orchestration market.

The “Global Workflow Orchestration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the workflow orchestration market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of workflow orchestration market with detailed market segmentation by type, organization size, vertical. The global workflow orchestration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading workflow orchestration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the workflow orchestration market.

The global workflow orchestration market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as cloud orchestration, data center orchestration, network management, business process orchestration, security orchestration. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, public sector, manufacturing and automotive, healthcare and pharmaceutical, travel and hospitality, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting workflow orchestration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the workflow orchestration market in these regions.

