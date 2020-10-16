Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2027

The integration of video imagery to check high occupancy vehicles (HOV) lanes is driving the development of vehicle occupancy detection systems. Moreover, this system gives new solutions to traffic safety and roadway congestion in urban areas, scope of vehicle occupancy detection system is broadening.

Some of the main market participants are:

1. Conduent, Inc.

2. Fortran Traffic Systems Limited

3. Siemens Mobility (Siemens AG)

4. HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

5. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

6. Invision AI, Inc.,

7. NOVELIC

8. NEC Corporation

9. TransCore (Roper Technologies)

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

Urge to enhance customer satisfaction by promoting up-selling, cross-selling, customer loyalty and retention are some of the major factors responsible for driving the growth of vehicle occupancy detection system market. In addition to this, development of intelligent tolling systems to regulate HOV lanes is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the vehicle occupancy detection system market.

The global vehicle occupancy detection system market is segmented on the basis of technology, installation, and application. Based on technology, the vehicle occupancy detection system market is segmented into infrared, ultrasonic, hybrid. On the basis of installation, the vehicle occupancy detection system market is segmented into fixed, mobile. On the basis of application, the vehicle occupancy detection system market is segmented into commercial vehicles, passenger cars.

