What Are the Growing Drivers of Online Advertising Market 2027 with top key players like Google LLC,Adobe Inc.,Amazon.com Inc.,Baidu (Nanjing Marketing Group),Facebook Inc.,IAC

Online advertising is a marketing strategy acquired by different organizations, which includes the usage of the internet as a medium to obtain website traffic, and target and deliver marketing messages to the correct customers. There are various types of online advertising, such as banner advertising, search engine advertising, video advertising, and social network advertising.

Key Players:

1. Google LLC

2. Adobe Inc.

3. Amazon.com Inc.

4. Baidu (Nanjing Marketing Group)

5. Facebook Inc.

6. IAC

7. LinkedIn Corporation

8. Microsoft

9. Twitter

10. Yahoo

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing advancement in technology combined with growing digital spending by enterprises is the major factor driving the online advertisement market over the forecast period. The technological developments with respect to the internet, coupled with its increasing commercial use and the rapidly increasing number of internet users across the world, is anticipated to boost the growth of the online advertising market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Online Advertising Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online advertising market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online advertising market with detailed market segmentation by Ad format, platform, vertical. The global online advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online advertising market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global online advertising market is segmented on the basis of Ad format, platform, vertical. On the basis of Ad format, the market is segmented as social media, search engine, video, email, other. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented as mobile, desktop and laptop, other platforms. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, retail, healthcare, BFSI, telecom, other.

The report analyzes factors affecting online advertising market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the online advertising market in these regions.

