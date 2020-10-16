Off-Street Parking Management System Market 2027 is slated to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years with Top Leading Players Amano Corporation,AMCO SA.,Cubic Corporation,Kapsch TrafficCom AG,Nortech Access Control Ltd

The off-street parking management system is the system used to manage the parking of off-street. The rising number of vehicles across the globe and the growing parking problem is driving the growth of the off-street parking management system market. Furthermore, growing concerns on safe and obstacle-free parking space and need for proper payment methods, enforcement methods, dynamic parking guidance systems, parking reservation, and among other are propelling the growth of the off-street parking management system market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00027535

Key Players:

1. Amano Corporation

2. AMCO SA.

3. Cubic Corporation

4. Kapsch TrafficCom AG

5. Nortech Access Control Ltd

6. SKIDATA AG

7. Streetline

8. SWARCO AG

9. TIBA Parking Systems

10. Xerox Corporation

Rising demand for the automated parking system for convenience and time optimization is boosting the growth of the off-street parking management system market. However, the high cost associated with the off-street parking management system may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in technology, execution of smart system solutions for parking management, and growing focus on reducing the maintenance cost and expense of street parking is expected to boom the growth of the off-street parking management system market.

The global off-street parking management system market is segmented on the basis component, solution, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as access control, parking fee and revenue management, parking reservation management, valet parking management, parking guidance and slot management, parking security and surveillance, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as government and municipalities, airports, corporate and commercial institutions, commercial parks, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting off-street parking management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the off-street parking management system market in these regions.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00027535

Reasons to Buy the Report: