Immunoassay Market Post Covid-19 Impact and Analysis 2020 – Abbott, Siemens, BD, Danaher, Sysmex, Quidel

The global immunoassay market is US$ 21,800.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn by 2027.

Immunoassay is used to measure the concentration of small molecules such as lipids, protein, nucleic acids, etc. in solutions using antigen-antibody reactions. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million U.S. residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018.

The global immunoassay market by product was led by reagents and kits segment. In 2018, the reagents & kits accounted for the largest market share in the global immunoassay market. The various kits are used for the detection of multiple proteins and molecules that include growth factors, cytokines, and markers for infectious diseases, tumor, diabetes, drugs, small molecules, and more. The reagents used in the immunoassay include antibodies, sample diluents, conjugate stabilizer diluents, coating and wash buffers, and substrates for immunoassays. The extensive usage of the products for the discovery of ailment-causing pathogens in dengue, HIV, and cancer and other chronic diseases. Thus, Owing to above mentioned factors it is expected that the market is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Abbott Siemens bioMérieux SA BD Danaher Corporation Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Sysmex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Quidel Corporation

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

Immunoassay Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Immunoassay Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

