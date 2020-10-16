Structural Health Monitoring Market Opportunities and Trends to 2027 – Digitex, Geocomp, Resensys, SIXENSE Systems, HBM, Kinemetrics

Structural health monitoring (SHM) is an important tool in the design, analysis, and maintenance of civil engineering structures and systems. As the catastrophic failure of the infrastructure can result in loss of lives and also incurs huge infrastructure loss, this is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Moreover, high investments in infrastructure, superior benefits of structural health monitoring such as reduce maintenance cost and improve safety which also influences the growth of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

Basic functions performed by SHM include testing and monitoring of performance and health of large machines, turbines, airframes, and structures such as bridges, buildings, dams, stadiums, others. It reduces the inspection costs, improves safety measures of crucial architectural structures. It also helps in regular maintenance and overcomes the costly and ineffective procedure of manual inspection. Thereby increasing demand for the structural health monitoring which propels the growth of the market. However, high installation and monitoring cost of structural health monitoring and challenges pertaining to data normalization may restrain the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations, aging infrastructures, and advancement in Structural health monitoring such as wireless sensor networks are expected to trigger the growth of the structural health monitoring market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Acellent Technologies, Inc.

2. Campbell Scientific, Inc.

3. Digitex

4. Geocomp Corporation

5. HBM

6. James Fisher and Sons plc

7. Kinemetrics, Inc.

8. Nova Metrix LLC (Nova Ventures Group Corp.)

9. Resensys, LLC

10. SIXENSE Systems

On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of connectivity the market is segmented as wired structural health monitoring, wireless structural health monitoring. On the basis of application the market is segmented as damage detection, crack detection, impact monitoring, corrosion monitoring, strain monitoring, deflection monitoring, leakage detection, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as civil, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy, mining, others.

Structural Health Monitoring Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Structural Health Monitoring Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

