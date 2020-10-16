Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth Opportunities| OptiNose US Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, Teleflex Incorporated

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 97.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 54.52 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market By Therapeutic Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic & Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Vaccinations, Asthma, Others), Container Type (Pressurized container, Non-pressurized container), Dosage Form, (Nasal Spray, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders, Others), Systems (Multi Dose, Bi-Dose, Unit Dose), End Users (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Vaccination Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the nasal drug delivery technology market are 3M (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Janssen Global Services, LLC (US), BD (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Alkermes (Ireland), Vectura Group plc (UK), Kurve Technology, Inc. (US), OptiNose US Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Teleflex Incorporated., (US), Antares Pharma. (US), Aradigm Corporation. (US), Generex Biotechnology Corp. (Canada)​, AptarGroup, Inc. (US), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (US), NanoPass (Ireland) among others

Market Definition: Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Nasal drug delivery technology is the method of giving drug through the nasal route. The nasal route of administration helps the drug to get the direct access into systemic circulation. Drugs administered through the nasal route are accessible in various dosage forms, for example, liquid spray, liquid drops, suspension spray, Aerosol, gel etc.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 22.7% people suffers from nasal congestion, almost more than half of these incidences could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is going to drive the growth of the market.

Rising numbers of pediatric and geriatric patients is going to drive the growth of the market.

Growing acceptance of self-administration applies is going to drive the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Regulatory hindrances is going to restrain the market.

Over-the-counter nasal drugs

Segmentation: Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

By Therapeutic Application Nasal Congestion Allergic & Non-Allergic Rhinitis Vaccinations Asthma Others

By Dosage Form Nasal Spray Nasal Drops & Liquids Nasal Gels Nasal Powders Others

By System Multi Dose Bi-Dose Unit Dose

By End Users Hospital Specialty Clinics Vaccination Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 20 th September, 2017, OptiNose US Inc. launched an innovative product, XHANCE, which is the only FDA-approved prescription nasal spray that uses an Exhalation Delivery System to treat nasal polyps. It will leverage the growth of the product line of the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Global nasal drug delivery technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nasal drug delivery technology market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

