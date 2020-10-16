Haptic Interface Market to Witness Stunning Growth |3D Systems, AACÂ Technologies, Apple

The Global Haptic Interface Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Major Players in Haptic Interface are:
3D Systems, AACÂ Technologies, Apple, AlpsÂ Electric Co.,Ltd., NidecÂ Corporation, CypressÂ Semiconductor Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Bluecom Co. Ltd. ,On Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., Immersion Corporation, Precision Microdrives Limited. ,Novasentis,Â Inc.
Definition:
Haptic Interface is an advanced technology that enables humans to interact with computers, laptops, and smartphones through body sensations and body movements. It refers to a human-computer interaction technology that incorporates tactile feedback or other body sensations to perform actions or task on a computing device. The interface has inbuilt sensors that send an electrical signal to the computer based on different sensory movements or interactions. The increasing adoption of haptic in consumer electronic devices and in gaming consoles are driving the Global Haptic Interface Market.
The market is fragmented with numerous international players. The key factor driving the haptic interface market in this region is due to heavy investment in R&D from the private sector towards the development of haptic. The companies are in Collaboration with each other for product improvement. For Instance, June 18, McGill University partners with industries to develop VR training tech for spinal surgery training.
Haptic Interface Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:
Study by Type (Hardware (Controllers, Sensors, Actuators), Software), Application (Manufacturing, Education and training, Games, Automotive, Scientific, Military & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Others), Technology (Tactile Feedback, Force Feedback), Operating System (Windows, Mobile Operating systems, Others)
Market Influencing Trends:
Use of Haptic Interface Technology in the healthcare sector to train doctors for several surgical procedures
Market Drivers:
Technological Advancement in the Gaming Sector
Growing Demand for Gaming Applications
Use of Haptic Interface for Various Sectors like Mobile, Automotive, Gaming, Wearables, and Industrial
Market Opportunity:
Advancement in Technology in the Gaming Sector
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
What are the market factors that are explained in the Haptic Interface Market report?
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Significant Facets concerning the Report:
Haptic Interface Market Summary
Fiscal Effect on Economy
Haptic Interface Market Competition
Haptic Interface Market Analysis by Application
Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy
Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis
Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis
Market Forecast
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Haptic Interface Market have also been included in the study.
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
1.1 360 Degree Synopsis
1.2 Market value (US$ million).
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.
3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Haptic Interface Market
Chapter 05 – Global Haptic Interface Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Haptic Interface Market Background
6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Haptic Interface market
6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.
6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.
Chapter 07 — Global Haptic Interface Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Haptic Interface Market
Chapter 09 – Global Haptic Interface Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Haptic Interface Market Competitive Analysis
10.1 Market Concentration Rate
10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
10.3 Heat Map Analysis
10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
