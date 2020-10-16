Cloud Master Data Management Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | IBM, Oracle, Dell, Microsoft

The Global Cloud Master Data Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Cloud Master Data Management are:

IBM, Oracle, Dell, Microsoft, Reltio, TIBCO, Onexte, Axtria, Prospecta, AWS, SAP, Teradata

Definition:

Cloud Data Management Platform as a service, provides enterprise data-driven applications with a trusted view of data in a hybrid computing environment. Of late, master data management (MDM) on cloud offers models for speed, cost-effectiveness and scalability across industries. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and penetration of social media are some of the factors driving the adoption of cloud master data management market.

Recently, IBM Corporation extended its tie-up with Hortonworks towards exploring new management solutions through data science and machine learning.

Cloud Master Data Management Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Implementation, Consulting, Training and Support), Application (Product Data, Customer Data, Supplier Data, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Type (BFSI, Government, Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rise in deployment of IoT and Big data among various industries

Market Drivers:

Improve operational productivity and enhance sales productivity

Surging penetration of information technology all over various sectors worldwide

Market Opportunity:

Increasing IT industry in many emerging economies such as India, Brazil and others

Surging demand for Cloud MDM Software in BFSI Sector

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Cloud Master Data Management Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Cloud Master Data Management Market

Chapter 05 – Global Cloud Master Data Management Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Cloud Master Data Management Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Cloud Master Data Management market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Cloud Master Data Management Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Cloud Master Data Management Market

Chapter 09 – Global Cloud Master Data Management Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Cloud Master Data Management Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

