Wearable Computing Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Adidas AG, Apple, Boston Scientific

The Global Wearable Computing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Major Players in Wearable Computing are:
Adidas AG, Apple Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, Fitbit Inc. , Garmin, Ltd., Jawbone, LG Electronics, Inc., Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. , Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp.
Definition:
Over the past couple of years, demand for highly advanced networking, communication, & recognition wearables has been increased. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of artificially intelligence and internet of things (IoT) will be the key factors fueling market growth. However, factors such as power consumption, limited battery life, and high cost & safety issues are hampering the market growth. “Wearable computing” is an embedded technology in electronics and smart accessories such as a wristband and watch. These devices are primarily used for fitness, healthcare and media purposes. Apart from these applications, wearable devices can also be used in regular health check-ups and smart jewelry. Due to continues technological advancements in wearable computing the global market will generate vigorous opportunities over the forecasted period.
Wearable Computing Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:
Study by Type (Smart watches, Essential Round-Up, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Jewelry, Implantable), Application (Fitness and Wellness, Medical and Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial, Infotainment), Operating Platform (Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Appleâ€™s Watch OS), Technology (Computing (Wearable Computers), Display (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Networking (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others))
Market Influencing Trends:
Introduction to Highly Advanced Assault Protection Wearables
Upsurging Demand for Medical as well as FItness Wearables
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand for Portable and Highly Automated Wearable Devices
Rising Demand from Communication, Networking & Recognition Technology Applications
Market Opportunity:
Growing Adoption of Wearable Computing in Variety of Applications
Rising Popularity of Internet of Things and Increasing adoption of Smart Watches
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
What are the market factors that are explained in the Wearable Computing Market report?
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Significant Facets concerning the Report:
Wearable Computing Market Summary
Fiscal Effect on Economy
Wearable Computing Market Competition
Wearable Computing Market Analysis by Application
Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy
Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis
Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis
Market Forecast
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Wearable Computing Market have also been included in the study.
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
1.1 360 Degree Synopsis
1.2 Market value (US$ million).
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.
3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Wearable Computing Market
Chapter 05 – Global Wearable Computing Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Wearable Computing Market Background
6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Wearable Computing market
6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.
6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.
Chapter 07 — Global Wearable Computing Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Wearable Computing Market
Chapter 09 – Global Wearable Computing Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Wearable Computing Market Competitive Analysis
10.1 Market Concentration Rate
10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
10.3 Heat Map Analysis
10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
