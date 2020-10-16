Wearable Computing Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Adidas AG, Apple, Boston Scientific

The Global Wearable Computing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Wearable Computing are:

Adidas AG, Apple Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, Fitbit Inc. , Garmin, Ltd., Jawbone, LG Electronics, Inc., Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. , Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp.

Definition:

Over the past couple of years, demand for highly advanced networking, communication, & recognition wearables has been increased. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of artificially intelligence and internet of things (IoT) will be the key factors fueling market growth. However, factors such as power consumption, limited battery life, and high cost & safety issues are hampering the market growth. “Wearable computing” is an embedded technology in electronics and smart accessories such as a wristband and watch. These devices are primarily used for fitness, healthcare and media purposes. Apart from these applications, wearable devices can also be used in regular health check-ups and smart jewelry. Due to continues technological advancements in wearable computing the global market will generate vigorous opportunities over the forecasted period.

Wearable Computing Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Smart watches, Essential Round-Up, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Jewelry, Implantable), Application (Fitness and Wellness, Medical and Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial, Infotainment), Operating Platform (Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Appleâ€™s Watch OS), Technology (Computing (Wearable Computers), Display (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Networking (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others))

Market Influencing Trends:

Introduction to Highly Advanced Assault Protection Wearables

Upsurging Demand for Medical as well as FItness Wearables

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Portable and Highly Automated Wearable Devices

Rising Demand from Communication, Networking & Recognition Technology Applications

Market Opportunity:

Growing Adoption of Wearable Computing in Variety of Applications

Rising Popularity of Internet of Things and Increasing adoption of Smart Watches

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Wearable Computing Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

