Medical Waste Management Market Growth Opportunities| Clean Harbors, Inc, Veolia Environnement S.A, Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

The Medical Waste Management Market, By Type of Waste (Hazardous Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste), Service Type (Collection, Transportation, & Storage, Treatment & Disposal, Recycling, Others), Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Irradiative, Biological, Others), Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite), Category (Controlled, Uncontrolled), Source of Generation (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Clinical Laboratories, Manufacturers, Reverse Distributors), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

Global Medical Waste Management Market will cross USD 29,644.80 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 19,690.00 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rise in generation of healthcare waste, growing healthcare industry, importance of medical waste management, ecofriendly waste management procedures and growing government initiatives. On the other hand lack of awareness about health hazards and lack of skilled professionals for proper disposal may hinder the growth of the global medical waste management market.

The key market players for global medical waste management market are listed below:

Stericycle

Suez Environnement S.A

Clean Harbors, Inc

Veolia Environnement S.A

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

Remondis AG & CO. KG

Sharps Compliance, Inc

Waste Management, Inc

Daniels Sharpsmart

Radiancy, Inc

Segmentation of Global Medical Waste Management Market

The market is further segmented into:

Type of Waste

Service Type

Treatment Type

Treatment Site

Category

Source Of Generation

Based on type of waste:

Hazardous Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

Hazardous waste is sub segmented into:

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Sharps



Based on service type:

Collection

Transportation And Storage

Treatment And Disposal

Recycling

Others

Based on treatment type:

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Irradiative

Biological

Others

Based on treatment site:

Offsite

Onsite

Offsite service type is sub segmented into:

Collection

Transportation And Storage

Treatment And Disposal

Recycling



Onsite service type is sub segmented into:

Collection

Treatment & Disposal

Recycling

Others

Based on category:

Controlled

Uncontrolled

Based on source of generation:

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Clinical Laboratories

Manufacturers

Reverse Distributors

Based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical waste management for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION MARKET OVERVIEW EXECUTIVE SUMMARY GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF WASTE GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT SITE GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CATEGORY GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOURCE OF GENERATION GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILES

