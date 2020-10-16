Medical Videoscope Market Growth Opportunities| Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc., XION GMBH, Olympus Corporation

The global medical videoscope market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2025, from USD 14.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Medical Videoscope Market, By Product (Video Endoscopes, Visualization Systems), Sensor (CMOS Sensors, CCD Sensors), Application (Laparoscopy, Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Other Applications), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Olympus Corporation,

Stryker Corporation,

Karl Storz GMBH & Co.KG,

Fujifilm Holding Corporation,

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical),

Richard Wolf GMBH,

Smith & Nephew PLC,

Conmed Corporation,

Welch Allyn, Inc.,

XION GMBH,

Cook Medical,

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.,

Medtronic Plc,

STERIS Corporation,

Siemens Healthcare,

US Endoscopy Group,

Among others.

Market Definition:

Medical videosopes are used to take visual feedback in surgical settings in order to obtain images of internal body parts. The real time video and images taken by videoscopes are displayed to the surgeons while ongoing surgical procedures or medical examination. A medical videoscope is a well-lit, optical instrument that is used to screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the brain, esophagus, lungs, abdomen, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and others. Medical conditions such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growth in the colon and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases can be diagnosed through endoscopy. Due to rise in median age of the population, growing incidence of ophthalmic and gastrointestinal diseases and increasing application of the medical videoscope technology in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD) and cancer, the use of medical videoscope has increased. According to a recent article published recently by Becker’s ASC, the gross charge pe GI/endoscopy case is of about USD 3,305.00. Moreover between 2000 and 2009, the percentage of surgery centers offering gastroenterology procedures increased from 11 percent to 34 percent. Hence, with increase in the cases of GI/endoscopy the need for medical videoscope has increased drastically.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of surgical procedures that utilize medical cameras

Technological advancements in medical cameras

High manufacturing costs

Market Segmentation:

Based on product:

Video Endoscopes

Visualization Systems

On the basis of application:

Laparoscopy

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical videoscope market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical videoscope market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

