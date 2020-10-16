Impact of COVID-19 on Door Position Switches Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2026 | MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES, Methode Electronics, MRC GLOBAL, Allegro Microsystems

“

Door Position Switches Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Door Position Switches Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Door Position Switches market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Door Position Switches report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Door Position Switches business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Door Position Switches Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES, Methode Electronics, MRC GLOBAL, Allegro Microsystems, ELMEKO, HMF Express, AXIS, Schlage, Cornerstone Detention Products, UTC Climate, Controls & Security

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Door Position Switches market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Door Position Switches market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Door Position Switches industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES aims at producing XX Door Position Switches in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Methode Electronics accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Door Position Switches Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Major Type of Door Position Switches Covered in HMI report:

Concealed SPDT Magnetic Switches

Concealed/Flush Mount Magnetic Switches

Surface Mount Magnetic Switches

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Public Buildings

