fast-fashion Market 2020 Forecasts: Internet Services Players and Strategies Reviewed in New Research Reports

The fast-fashion market consists of sales of clothing and apparel in trend and related services. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to the stores to meet the new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.

Some of the key players of Fast Fashion Market:

Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, New Look, River Island, C&A, Cotton On, Topshop, Pull & Bear, Bershka, rue21, Miss Selfridge, Charlotte Russe, Bestseller, NewYorker, L Brands, Arcadia, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd

Fast Fashion market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The global fast fashion market is expected to decline from $35.8 billion in 2019 and to $31.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.32%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $38.21 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.7%.

