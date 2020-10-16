DATA CONVERTER ICS Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | Silicon Laboratories, NJR, Atmel, Ams

“

DATA CONVERTER ICS Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global DATA CONVERTER ICS Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, DATA CONVERTER ICS market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The DATA CONVERTER ICS report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and DATA CONVERTER ICS business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

DATA CONVERTER ICS Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Silicon Laboratories, NJR, Atmel, Ams, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, Microchip, Semtech, Fairchild Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc, STMicroelectronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Parallax, Broadcom Limited, Intersil, ROHM Semiconductor, Exar, Cirrus Logic, NXP, Azoteq, Texas Instruments, IDT

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global DATA CONVERTER ICS market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global DATA CONVERTER ICS market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of DATA CONVERTER ICS industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Silicon Laboratories aims at producing XX DATA CONVERTER ICS in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, NJR accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of DATA CONVERTER ICS Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in DATA CONVERTER ICS Market?

Major Type of DATA CONVERTER ICS Covered in HMI report:

Analog current conditioners

Analog front end

DDS Ics

Energy metering Ics

Others

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Computer

Telecom

Networking

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Global DATA CONVERTER ICS Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Analog current conditioners -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Analog front end -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 DDS Ics -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Energy metering Ics -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global DATA CONVERTER ICS Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America DATA CONVERTER ICS Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading DATA CONVERTER ICS Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America DATA CONVERTER ICS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 DATA CONVERTER ICS Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on DATA CONVERTER ICS Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global DATA CONVERTER ICS Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global DATA CONVERTER ICS Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 DATA CONVERTER ICS Competitive Analysis

6.1 Silicon Laboratories

6.1.1 Silicon Laboratories Company Profiles

6.1.2 Silicon Laboratories Product Introduction

6.1.3 Silicon Laboratories DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 NJR

6.2.1 NJR Company Profiles

6.2.2 NJR Product Introduction

6.2.3 NJR DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Atmel

6.3.1 Atmel Company Profiles

6.3.2 Atmel Product Introduction

6.3.3 Atmel DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Ams

6.4.1 Ams Company Profiles

6.4.2 Ams Product Introduction

6.4.3 Ams DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Maxim Integrated

6.5.1 Maxim Integrated Company Profiles

6.5.2 Maxim Integrated Product Introduction

6.5.3 Maxim Integrated DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 ON Semiconductor

6.6.1 ON Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.6.2 ON Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.6.3 ON Semiconductor DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Microchip

6.7.1 Microchip Company Profiles

6.7.2 Microchip Product Introduction

6.7.3 Microchip DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Semtech

6.8.1 Semtech Company Profiles

6.8.2 Semtech Product Introduction

6.8.3 Semtech DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Fairchild Semiconductor

6.9.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Company Profiles

6.9.2 Fairchild Semiconductor Product Introduction

6.9.3 Fairchild Semiconductor DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Analog Devices Inc

6.10.1 Analog Devices Inc Company Profiles

6.10.2 Analog Devices Inc Product Introduction

6.10.3 Analog Devices Inc DATA CONVERTER ICS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 STMicroelectronics

6.12 Cypress Semiconductor

6.13 Parallax

6.14 Broadcom Limited

6.15 Intersil

6.16 ROHM Semiconductor

6.17 Exar

6.18 Cirrus Logic

6.19 NXP

6.20 Azoteq

6.21 Texas Instruments

6.22 IDT

7 Conclusion

