Cycle Computer Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2026 | Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers

Cycle Computer Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Cycle Computer Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Cycle Computer market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Cycle Computer report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Cycle Computer business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Cycle Computer Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers, Sigma Sport, Bryton Inc, Bioninc, Polar, VETTA, Raleigh, BBB Cycling, KNOG, Topeak Inc., Giant Bicycles, O-synce, Trek Bicycle, Wahoo Fitness

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Cycle Computer market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Cycle Computer market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Cycle Computer industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Garmin? aims at producing XX Cycle Computer in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????CatEye? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Cycle Computer Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Cycle Computer Market?

Garmin

CatEye

Pioneer Electronics

VDO Cyclecomputers

Sigma Sport

Bryton Inc

Bioninc

Polar

VETTA

Raleigh

BBB Cycling

KNOG

Topeak Inc.

Giant Bicycles

O-synce

Trek Bicycle

Wahoo Fitness

…

Major Type of Cycle Computer Covered in HMI report:

Wired Computer

Wireless Computer

Wireless & GPS Computer

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Mountain Bike

Road Bike

Others

Table of Contents

Global Cycle Computer Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Wired Computer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Wireless Computer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Wireless & GPS Computer -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Cycle Computer Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Cycle Computer Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Cycle Computer Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Cycle Computer Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Cycle Computer Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Cycle Computer Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Cycle Computer Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Cycle Computer Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Cycle Computer Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Cycle Computer Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Cycle Computer Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Cycle Computer Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Cycle Computer Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Cycle Computer Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Cycle Computer Competitive Analysis

6.1 Garmin

6.1.1 Garmin Company Profiles

6.1.2 Garmin Product Introduction

6.1.3 Garmin Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 CatEye

6.2.1 CatEye Company Profiles

6.2.2 CatEye Product Introduction

6.2.3 CatEye Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Pioneer Electronics

6.3.1 Pioneer Electronics Company Profiles

6.3.2 Pioneer Electronics Product Introduction

6.3.3 Pioneer Electronics Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 VDO Cyclecomputers

6.4.1 VDO Cyclecomputers Company Profiles

6.4.2 VDO Cyclecomputers Product Introduction

6.4.3 VDO Cyclecomputers Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Sigma Sport

6.5.1 Sigma Sport Company Profiles

6.5.2 Sigma Sport Product Introduction

6.5.3 Sigma Sport Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Bryton Inc

6.6.1 Bryton Inc Company Profiles

6.6.2 Bryton Inc Product Introduction

6.6.3 Bryton Inc Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Bioninc

6.7.1 Bioninc Company Profiles

6.7.2 Bioninc Product Introduction

6.7.3 Bioninc Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Polar

6.8.1 Polar Company Profiles

6.8.2 Polar Product Introduction

6.8.3 Polar Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 VETTA

6.9.1 VETTA Company Profiles

6.9.2 VETTA Product Introduction

6.9.3 VETTA Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Raleigh

6.10.1 Raleigh Company Profiles

6.10.2 Raleigh Product Introduction

6.10.3 Raleigh Cycle Computer Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 BBB Cycling

6.12 KNOG

6.13 Topeak Inc.

6.14 Giant Bicycles

6.15 O-synce

6.16 Trek Bicycle

6.17 Wahoo Fitness

7 Conclusion

