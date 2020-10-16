(2020-2026) Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development & Growth by Regions | IQE PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, SCIOCS, Mitsubishi Chemical

“

Compound Semiconductor Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Compound Semiconductor Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Compound Semiconductor market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Compound Semiconductor report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Compound Semiconductor business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Compound Semiconductor Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: IQE PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, SCIOCS, Mitsubishi Chemical, San’an Optoelectronics, Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, DOWA, Freiberger, JX Nippon Mining & Metals

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. HMI published a report for global Compound Semiconductor market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Compound Semiconductor market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Compound Semiconductor industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The IQE PLC aims at producing XX Compound Semiconductor in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Sumitomo Electric Industries accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Compound Semiconductor Market by HMI Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Compound Semiconductor Market?

IQE PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SCIOCS

Mitsubishi Chemical

San’an Optoelectronics

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DOWA

Freiberger

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

…

Major Type of Compound Semiconductor Covered in HMI report:

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

Application Segments Covered in HMI Market

Electronic Components

Photonic Device

Optoelectronic Devices

Integrated Circuit

Table of Contents

Global Compound Semiconductor Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Compound Semiconductor Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Compound Semiconductor Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Compound Semiconductor Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Compound Semiconductor Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Compound Semiconductor Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Compound Semiconductor Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Compound Semiconductor Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Compound Semiconductor Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Compound Semiconductor Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Compound Semiconductor Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Compound Semiconductor Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Compound Semiconductor Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Compound Semiconductor Competitive Analysis

6.1 IQE PLC

6.1.1 IQE PLC Company Profiles

6.1.2 IQE PLC Product Introduction

6.1.3 IQE PLC Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profiles

6.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Product Introduction

6.2.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 SCIOCS

6.3.1 SCIOCS Company Profiles

6.3.2 SCIOCS Product Introduction

6.3.3 SCIOCS Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profiles

6.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Product Introduction

6.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 San’an Optoelectronics

6.5.1 San’an Optoelectronics Company Profiles

6.5.2 San’an Optoelectronics Product Introduction

6.5.3 San’an Optoelectronics Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Dow Corning

6.6.1 Dow Corning Company Profiles

6.6.2 Dow Corning Product Introduction

6.6.3 Dow Corning Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical

6.7.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profiles

6.7.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Product Introduction

6.7.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 DOWA

6.8.1 DOWA Company Profiles

6.8.2 DOWA Product Introduction

6.8.3 DOWA Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Freiberger

6.9.1 Freiberger Company Profiles

6.9.2 Freiberger Product Introduction

6.9.3 Freiberger Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 JX Nippon Mining & Metals

6.10.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Company Profiles

6.10.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Product Introduction

6.10.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Compound Semiconductor Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

