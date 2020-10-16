Blu-Ray Player Market : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors | Sony, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Electronic Corporation

“

Blu-Ray Player Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Blu-Ray Player Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Blu-Ray Player market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Blu-Ray Player report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Blu-Ray Player business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Blu-Ray Player Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Sony, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Electronic Corporation, LG Electronics Corporation, HUALU, Philips Electronic N.V, Toshiba, Shenzhen GIEC Electronics, QiSheng, BARU, BEVIX, OPPO

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Blu-Ray Player market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Blu-Ray Player market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Blu-Ray Player industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Sony? aims at producing XX Blu-Ray Player in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Samsung? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Blu-Ray Player Market by XYZResearch Include

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Blu-Ray Player Market?

…

Major Type of Blu-Ray Player Covered in XYZResearch report:

Deer Blu-ray Player

Aurora Blu-ray Media Player

Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Cinema

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Table of Contents

Global Blu-Ray Player Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Deer Blu-ray Player -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Aurora Blu-ray Media Player -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Blu-Ray Player Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Blu-Ray Player Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Blu-Ray Player Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Blu-Ray Player Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Blu-Ray Player Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Blu-Ray Player Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Blu-Ray Player Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Blu-Ray Player Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Blu-Ray Player Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Blu-Ray Player Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Blu-Ray Player Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Blu-Ray Player Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Blu-Ray Player Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Blu-Ray Player Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Blu-Ray Player Competitive Analysis

6.1 Sony

6.1.1 Sony Company Profiles

6.1.2 Sony Product Introduction

6.1.3 Sony Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Samsung

6.2.1 Samsung Company Profiles

6.2.2 Samsung Product Introduction

6.2.3 Samsung Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Panasonic Corporation

6.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Profiles

6.3.2 Panasonic Corporation Product Introduction

6.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Pioneer Electronic Corporation

6.4.1 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Company Profiles

6.4.2 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Product Introduction

6.4.3 Pioneer Electronic Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 LG Electronics Corporation

6.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Company Profiles

6.5.2 LG Electronics Corporation Product Introduction

6.5.3 LG Electronics Corporation Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 HUALU

6.6.1 HUALU Company Profiles

6.6.2 HUALU Product Introduction

6.6.3 HUALU Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Philips Electronic N.V

6.7.1 Philips Electronic N.V Company Profiles

6.7.2 Philips Electronic N.V Product Introduction

6.7.3 Philips Electronic N.V Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Toshiba

6.8.1 Toshiba Company Profiles

6.8.2 Toshiba Product Introduction

6.8.3 Toshiba Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics

6.9.1 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Company Profiles

6.9.2 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Product Introduction

6.9.3 Shenzhen GIEC Electronics Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 QiSheng

6.10.1 QiSheng Company Profiles

6.10.2 QiSheng Product Introduction

6.10.3 QiSheng Blu-Ray Player Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 BARU

6.12 BEVIX

6.13 OPPO

7 Conclusion

