AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Computer Science Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc.

AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Computer Science Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Intel Corporation

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Computer Science Corporation aims at producing XX AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Siemens AG accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market?

Computer Science Corporation

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Intel Corporation

…

Major Type of AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Covered in XYZResearch report:

Aviation ITS System

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Aviation ITS Security & Surveillance Market

Aviation ITS Shuttle Bus Tracking Application

Aviation ITS Traveler Information Application

Aviation ITS Smart Ticketing application

Aviation ITS Aircraft Management Application

Aviation ITS Emergency Notification Application

Aviation ITS Other Application

Maritime Freight Arrival & Transit ITS

Maritime Real-Time Weather Information

Maritime Scheduling of Container Movement

Table of Contents

Global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Aviation ITS System -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Competitive Analysis

6.1 Computer Science Corporation

6.1.1 Computer Science Corporation Company Profiles

6.1.2 Computer Science Corporation Product Introduction

6.1.3 Computer Science Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Siemens AG

6.2.1 Siemens AG Company Profiles

6.2.2 Siemens AG Product Introduction

6.2.3 Siemens AG AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Profiles

6.3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Product Introduction

6.3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Profiles

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation Product Introduction

6.4.3 Microsoft Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 IBM Corporation

6.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Profiles

6.5.2 IBM Corporation Product Introduction

6.5.3 IBM Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Oracle Corporation

6.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Profiles

6.6.2 Oracle Corporation Product Introduction

6.6.3 Oracle Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 ZTE Corporation

6.7.1 ZTE Corporation Company Profiles

6.7.2 ZTE Corporation Product Introduction

6.7.3 ZTE Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Intel Corporation

6.8.1 Intel Corporation Company Profiles

6.8.2 Intel Corporation Product Introduction

6.8.3 Intel Corporation AVIATION & MARITIME INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

