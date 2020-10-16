Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2026 | Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon

“

Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon, Thales Group, SAAB AB, Finmeccanica SPA, BAE Systems, Telephonics, CASIC, Harris

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Northrop Grumman? aims at producing XX Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Lockheed Martin? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market?

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon

Thales Group

SAAB AB

Finmeccanica SPA

BAE Systems

Telephonics

CASIC

Harris

…

Major Type of Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Covered in XYZResearch report:

Manned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar

Unmanned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Military Application

Civil Application

Application 3

Table of Contents

Global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Manned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Unmanned Aircraft Mounted Surveillance Radar -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Competitive Analysis

6.1 Northrop Grumman

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Profiles

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Product Introduction

6.1.3 Northrop Grumman Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Lockheed Martin

6.2.1 Lockheed Martin Company Profiles

6.2.2 Lockheed Martin Product Introduction

6.2.3 Lockheed Martin Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Israel Aerospace Industries

6.3.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Profiles

6.3.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Product Introduction

6.3.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Raytheon

6.4.1 Raytheon Company Profiles

6.4.2 Raytheon Product Introduction

6.4.3 Raytheon Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Thales Group

6.5.1 Thales Group Company Profiles

6.5.2 Thales Group Product Introduction

6.5.3 Thales Group Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 SAAB AB

6.6.1 SAAB AB Company Profiles

6.6.2 SAAB AB Product Introduction

6.6.3 SAAB AB Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Finmeccanica SPA

6.7.1 Finmeccanica SPA Company Profiles

6.7.2 Finmeccanica SPA Product Introduction

6.7.3 Finmeccanica SPA Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 BAE Systems

6.8.1 BAE Systems Company Profiles

6.8.2 BAE Systems Product Introduction

6.8.3 BAE Systems Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Telephonics

6.9.1 Telephonics Company Profiles

6.9.2 Telephonics Product Introduction

6.9.3 Telephonics Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 CASIC

6.10.1 CASIC Company Profiles

6.10.2 CASIC Product Introduction

6.10.3 CASIC Airborne Systems Surveillance Radar Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Harris

7 Conclusion

