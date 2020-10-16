Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market 2017 – 2025

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

The recently published market study on the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Further, the study reveals that the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market Segments

Market Dynamics of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Recent industry trends and developments in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Competitive landscape of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

