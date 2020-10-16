Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market 2017 – 2025

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.
Assessment of the Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market
The recently published market study on the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Further, the study reveals that the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.
The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities
- SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Y-o-Y revenue growth of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market during the forecast period
Important market segments included in the report:
Key Players
Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.
Regional Overview
North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market Segments
- Market Dynamics of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- By US
- By Canada
- Latin America
- By Brazil
- By Mexico
- By Others
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest OF Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- NORDIC
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- By Greater China
- By India
- By ASEAN
- By Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- By GCC Countries
- By Other Middle East
- By North Africa
- By South Africa
- By Other
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Recent industry trends and developments in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Competitive landscape of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market study addresses the following queries related to the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market:
- Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019?
- What are the most notable advancements in the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market?
- What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market?
- Which trends are projected to disrupt the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in the upcoming years?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market between 20XX and 20XX?
