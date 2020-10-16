A2P SMS Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Industry Forecast | MBlox, CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd.

“

A2P SMS Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global A2P SMS Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, A2P SMS market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The A2P SMS report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and A2P SMS business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

A2P SMS Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: MBlox, CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., SAP Mobile Services, Infobip, 3Cinteractive, SITO Mobile, Tyntec, Vibes Media, Silverstreet BV, Sound Bite Communications, Soprano, FortyTwo Telecom AB, Ogangi Corporation, Beepsend, ClearSky, OpenMarket Inc., AMD Telecom S.A

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global A2P SMS market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global A2P SMS market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of A2P SMS industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The MBlox? aims at producing XX A2P SMS in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????CLX Communications? accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of A2P SMS Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in A2P SMS Market?

…

Major Type of A2P SMS Covered in XYZResearch report:

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Table of Contents

Global A2P SMS Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 CRM -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Promotions -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Pushed Content -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Interactive -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global A2P SMS Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China A2P SMS Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU A2P SMS Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA A2P SMS Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan A2P SMS Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India A2P SMS Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia A2P SMS Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America A2P SMS Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading A2P SMS Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America A2P SMS Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 A2P SMS Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on A2P SMS Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global A2P SMS Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global A2P SMS Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 A2P SMS Competitive Analysis

6.1 MBlox

6.1.1 MBlox Company Profiles

6.1.2 MBlox Product Introduction

6.1.3 MBlox A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 CLX Communications

6.2.1 CLX Communications Company Profiles

6.2.2 CLX Communications Product Introduction

6.2.3 CLX Communications A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Syniverse Technologies

6.3.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Profiles

6.3.2 Syniverse Technologies Product Introduction

6.3.3 Syniverse Technologies A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd.

6.4.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Profiles

6.4.2 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Product Introduction

6.4.3 Nexmo Co. Ltd. A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 SAP Mobile Services

6.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Profiles

6.5.2 SAP Mobile Services Product Introduction

6.5.3 SAP Mobile Services A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Infobip

6.6.1 Infobip Company Profiles

6.6.2 Infobip Product Introduction

6.6.3 Infobip A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 3Cinteractive

6.7.1 3Cinteractive Company Profiles

6.7.2 3Cinteractive Product Introduction

6.7.3 3Cinteractive A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 SITO Mobile

6.8.1 SITO Mobile Company Profiles

6.8.2 SITO Mobile Product Introduction

6.8.3 SITO Mobile A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Tyntec

6.9.1 Tyntec Company Profiles

6.9.2 Tyntec Product Introduction

6.9.3 Tyntec A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Vibes Media

6.10.1 Vibes Media Company Profiles

6.10.2 Vibes Media Product Introduction

6.10.3 Vibes Media A2P SMS Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Silverstreet BV

6.12 Sound Bite Communications

6.13 Soprano

6.14 FortyTwo Telecom AB

6.15 Ogangi Corporation

6.16 Beepsend

6.17 ClearSky

6.18 OpenMarket Inc.

6.19 AMD Telecom S.A

7 Conclusion

