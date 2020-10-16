2D Touch Cover Glass Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report | SCHOTT, Gtoc, O-film, Holitech Technology

“

2D Touch Cover Glass Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, 2D Touch Cover Glass market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The 2D Touch Cover Glass report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and 2D Touch Cover Glass business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.

2D Touch Cover Glass Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include: SCHOTT, Gtoc, O-film, Holitech Technology, KMTC, FOXCONN, CORNING, LENS, First-panel, NEG, Bourne optics, AGC

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global 2D Touch Cover Glass market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global 2D Touch Cover Glass market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of 2D Touch Cover Glass industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The SCHOTT aims at producing XX 2D Touch Cover Glass in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Gtoc accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of 2D Touch Cover Glass Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in 2D Touch Cover Glass Market?

SCHOTT

Gtoc

O-film

Holitech Technology

KMTC

FOXCONN

CORNING

LENS

First-panel

NEG

Bourne optics

AGC

…

Major Type of 2D Touch Cover Glass Covered in XYZResearch report:

Glass Display

Glass Back Cover

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Smart Phone

Wearable Device

Others

Table of Contents

Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Glass Display -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Glass Back Cover -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America 2D Touch Cover Glass Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading 2D Touch Cover Glass Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America 2D Touch Cover Glass Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 2D Touch Cover Glass Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on 2D Touch Cover Glass Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global 2D Touch Cover Glass Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 2D Touch Cover Glass Competitive Analysis

6.1 SCHOTT

6.1.1 SCHOTT Company Profiles

6.1.2 SCHOTT Product Introduction

6.1.3 SCHOTT 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Gtoc

6.2.1 Gtoc Company Profiles

6.2.2 Gtoc Product Introduction

6.2.3 Gtoc 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 O-film

6.3.1 O-film Company Profiles

6.3.2 O-film Product Introduction

6.3.3 O-film 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Holitech Technology

6.4.1 Holitech Technology Company Profiles

6.4.2 Holitech Technology Product Introduction

6.4.3 Holitech Technology 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 KMTC

6.5.1 KMTC Company Profiles

6.5.2 KMTC Product Introduction

6.5.3 KMTC 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 FOXCONN

6.6.1 FOXCONN Company Profiles

6.6.2 FOXCONN Product Introduction

6.6.3 FOXCONN 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 CORNING

6.7.1 CORNING Company Profiles

6.7.2 CORNING Product Introduction

6.7.3 CORNING 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 LENS

6.8.1 LENS Company Profiles

6.8.2 LENS Product Introduction

6.8.3 LENS 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 First-panel

6.9.1 First-panel Company Profiles

6.9.2 First-panel Product Introduction

6.9.3 First-panel 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 NEG

6.10.1 NEG Company Profiles

6.10.2 NEG Product Introduction

6.10.3 NEG 2D Touch Cover Glass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Bourne optics

6.12 AGC

7 Conclusion

