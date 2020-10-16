Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2026

Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennials expenditure on packaged food & beverages have resulted in increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.

Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market. However, decline in raw material for the production of carboxymethyl cellulose hinders the market growth of carboxymethyl cellulose.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into purity level, application, property, and region.

By purity level, market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade, and technical grade. By application, market is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By properties, market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. Based on region, market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include J J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, ,Quimica Amtex y Amtex Chemicals, LLC, ,Changzhou Science & Technology Co., LTD, ,DKS Co. Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Purity Level

o Highly Purified

o Technical Grade

o Industrial Grade

• By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Oil & refining

o Pharmaceutical

o Paint & Textile

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Paper Coating & Household Care

o Others

• By Property

o Thickening Agent

o Stabilizer

o Binder

o Anti-repository Agent

o Lubricator

o Emulsifier

o Excipient

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ U.K

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ ASEAN

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

