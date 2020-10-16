Global Aneurysm Treatment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, WOCKHARDT

Global aneurysm treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increase in prevalence of brain aneurysm and rapid advancements in surgical tools and techniques are the reasons for growth of Aneurysm treatment market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aneurysm treatment market are

Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Abbott, Mylan N.V., InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, WOCKHARDT, Heritage, Pfizer Inc., Baxter, AbbVie Inc., Glenmark, Siemens, among others.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Aneurysm Treatment across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sequent Medical, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for newly developed Woven EndoBridge device which is used for prevention of bursting of walls of arteries that are affected by aneurysm, and also heals the blood vessels. With this approval the company will simplify the treatment by reducing the usual treatment time. This device is also comparatively safer as the patients are not required to be placed on blood thinners

In February 2019, Medtronic received the expanded approval from the U.S. FDA for Pipeline Flex, an embolization device that is used for treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms (IAs). The device was only used for endovascular treatment of adults with large or giant wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (IAs). After the expansion approval, the device is used for treatment of patients with small or medium, wide-necked brain aneurysms in the territory from the petrous to the terminus of the internal carotid artery

Market Drivers

Prevailing cases of brain aneurysms can drive the market growth

Rising cases of hypertension and brain aneurysms boosts the market growth

Rapid advancements in surgical tools and techniques can also act as a market driver

Increasing population of smokers and consumers of tobacco can also act as factors boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

High management cost of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage can act as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Unknown symptoms of unruptured brain aneurysm also impede this market growth

The risks involved in surgeries in many cases of aneurysm specially brain hinders the market growth

