Data Protection Software Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s report on the data protection software market offers holistic intelligence on demand and supply trends of data protection software worldwide, along with an in-depth assessment on the data protection software market’s competitive landscape. Comprehensive data on prominent as well as emerging data protection software manufacturers has been offered, along with analysis on their company overview, product overview, key financials and key developments. Key data protection software market players profiled in the report include Commvault, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Some key developments made by players in the data protection software market have been listed below.

IBM has recently introduced its integrated approach to backup & disaster recovery that delivers a reliable and robust data protection. Addressing data growth, enabling new-generation applications, and deployment of enterprise-wide virtualization are key attributes of IBM’s new data protection software.

Commvault has introduced its Complete™ Backup & Recovery, which has been recognized as a leading solution for data protection in the cloud as well as on-premises. Apart from provisions that traditional data protection software offers, Complete™ Backup & Recovery delivers execution of data snapshots and backup operations, while providing the customers the ability of protecting, recovering, and sharing data.

Veritas has recently unveiled its world-class data protection software, which the company claims would offer radically simplified user experience. The data protection software of Veritas features an intuitive interface that facilitates authorized staff to protect and monitor their data, on-premises as well as in multi-cloud environments.

Definition

Data protection software is a tool to safeguard important intelligence from compromise, loss, or corruption. Data protection software further helps organizations in selecting modules that are well-suited for particular & distinct requirements. Modern data protection software feature in-built systems that supplement or replace backups, meanwhile protecting against potential issues including media failure, data corruption, and storage system failure.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s report on the data protection software market is an all-inclusive compilation of valuable & actionable insights. A detailed assessment on the data protection software market has been delivered in the report, which include analysis on key dynamics including drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints, affecting current and future growth of the data protection software market. Primary objective of the report is to offer its readers with authentic intelligence on data protection software market that aids them in aggregating and slating possible strategies based on the holistic insights offered on data protection software market. This further aids the report readers in aligning well with changing dynamics of the data protection software market.

An overview of the data protection software market at a global scale is covered, to help clients in better understanding future growth potential of the data protection software market. This further enables them in devising future direction of their data protection software businesses and making proper investment decisions in the data protection software market. The report also offers a realistic view of data protection software market acumen, eliminating all biases, along with data on data protection software sales in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Segmentation

A systematic representation of key segments in the data protection software market has been offered in the report with the aid of a taxonomy table. The data protection software market has been basically divided into five key segments, namely, vertical, deployment type, organization size, type, and region. Types of data protection software include solutions (data backup & recovery, disaster recovery, data security, and data compliance) and services (professional services and managed services). On the basis of organization type, the data protection software market has been bifurcated into SMEs and larger enterprises. Deployment types of the data protection software analyzed in the report include cloud and on-premise. On the basis of vertical, the data protection software market has been categorized into media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, government, BFSI, and others. The data protection software market has been regionally segmented into Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The report also offers answers to queries apart from the insights and competitor landscape on data protection software market provided above, such as

By what rate will revenues from cloud-based data protection software deployment is estimated to grow through 2028?

Will solutions remain dominant in the data protection software market?

What is the forecast CAGR for services in the data protection software market?

How revenues from SMEs will outpace those from large enterprises in the data protection software market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for the data protection software market?

Is APEJ forecast to remain fast-growing data protection software market?

Research Methodology

Fact.MR’s report on the data protection software market has been compiled by adhering to a robust research methodology that involves a homogenous mixture of primary and secondary researches. This research methodology has aided analysts developing the report on the data protection software market in arriving at accurate market size, and imperative numbers such as CAGR and revenue share of key segments of the data protection software market.

Information gathered on the data protection software market have been transitioned through several validation funnels, prior to their incorporation in the report. Credibility of statistics derived and data gained on the data protection software market is based on the unique nature of Fact.MR’s research approach, which claims provision of authentic data and ensuring greater accuracy. Scope of the report is to offer precise intelligence & insights on the data protection software market, so that the readers can make fact-based future decisions for their businesses.

