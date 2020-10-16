Mainframes Market Growth Set to Escalate as Regional Markets Showcase Positive Track

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the mainframes sector, Facto Market Insights has evenly presented a new examination titled Mainframes Market, to its extensive online database. The research report unveil crucial dynamics related to the concerned market across diverse geographic segments, together with in-depth knowledge about the various opportunities expected to shape the future status of the mainframes market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

Mainframes are high-performance computers that possess capabilities to process billions of calculations and transactions in real-time. The mainframe comes with large memory (RAM) and processors and are considered critical to commercial databases and applications which require high scalability, reliability, compatibility, and security. Various applications such as processing of bank and credit card transactions, retail purchases, blockchains, airline reservations, and others use mainframes to run high-volume transactions in milliseconds and also protect sensitive data at the same time.

Increase in demand for high-performance computing, growing IoT landscape, rising number of large data sets, and significant adoption of mainframe as a service are some major factors, which drive the growth of the mainframe market. However, high costs and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of the mainframe market. Furthermore, the rise in trend of on-going modernization of mainframes and technological innovations such as integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to present major opportunities for the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period.

The global mainframe market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & public sector, retail, travel & transportation, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market including BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, partnership between IBM and CA Technologies on zCloud, IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on zSystems is expected to attract customers towards its product offerings.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mainframe market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global mainframe market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Z systems

• GS series

• Other

BY Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Public Sector

• Retail

• Travel & Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• BMC Software, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Compuware Corporation

• Dell EMC

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• HCL

• Hewlett-Packard

• IBM Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Unisys Corporation

