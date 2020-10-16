 Global Uterine Fibroids Drug Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi

Global uterine fibroids drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids, rise in female population, growing screening; rising awareness and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-uterine-fibroids-drug-market

The key market players in the global uterine fibroids drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc, Medtronic, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mylan N.V, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Merck & Co., Inc, ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, IceCure Medical Ltd and others.

Insights of Xyz Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Uterine Fibroids Drug across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Access Complete Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-uterine-fibroids-drug-market

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, Myovant Sciences Ltd. reported positive primary outcome of the successful clinical trial for Relugolix combination therapy for the treatment of uterine fibroids. As, the phase III (LIBERTY 2) clinical trial hits the primary endpoint, as well as six secondary endpoints in women with uterine fibroids demonstrating the strong response rates in patients. Thus, the company seeks to file NDA to the U.S FDA

In November 2018, AbbVie Inc is developing Elagolix drug for the treatment of reducing heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The drug is currently undergoing phase lll clinical trial, an orally-administered, non-peptide, small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist which inhibits endogenous GnRH signaling by binding competitively to GnRH receptors in the pituitary gland. This drug has a potential as a future treatment for women with uterine fibroids

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids is driving the market growth

Rising female population across the globe is driving the market growth.Growing screening across the world can also acts as a market driver

Rising awareness amongst people about the uterine fibroids and its treatment is also boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

Side effects of treatment such as bleeding and infection during surgery can hamper the market growth

Low healthcare expenditure in developing regions also restricts the market growth

High cost-containment measures undertaken by governments along with the ongoing healthcare reforms.

Limited treatment options for uterine fibroids are restricting the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Uterine Fibroids Drug Market

By Types

Subserosal Fibroids

Submucosal Fibroids

Intramural Fibroids

Pedunculated Fibroids

By Mechanism of Action

GnRH Agonists

Steroids

Contraceptives

NSAIDs

Vitamins

By Drugs Type

Progesterone

Levonorgestrel

Mefenamic

Raloxifene

Others

By Diagnosis

Ultrasound

Lab Tests

Imaging Tests

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Hysterosonography

Hysterosalpingography

Hysteroscopy

By Treatment

Medication

Dietary Supplements

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Rest of Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-uterine-fibroids-drug-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]