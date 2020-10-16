Global Vitiligo Treatment Market 2019 Is Expanding To Significant Growth Potential By 2026 :Incyte Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical

Vitiligo treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global vitiligo treatment market are CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Clarify Medical, Inc, Incyte Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC, LEO Pharma A/S, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is developing novel drug ATI-502, JAK1/JAK3 Inhibitor for the treatment of alopecia areata, vitiligo and atomic dermatitis. If trial successful, it will improve the treatment landscape for miilion of patients suffering from vitiligo.

In January 2017, Clarify Medical, Inc received an approval from the FDA for the Clarify Medical Phototherapy System, a home based light therapy device for the treatment of chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema. The approval of this devices provides a novel treatment option and major advances that offer complete heal of this condition.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of urticaria worldwide is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market

Market Restraints

Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Vitiligo Treatment Market

By Type

Nonsegmental Vitiligo

Segmental Vitiligo

By Therapy

Light Therapy

Repigmentation Therapy

By Treatment Type

Medication

Pharmacological

Non-pharmacological

Surgery

Skin grafting

Blister grafting

By Drugs

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Pimecrolimus

Tacrolimus

Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

Afamelanotide

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

