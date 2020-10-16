Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2020-2027 Updates, Future Growth, Industry Analysis and Comprehensive Study || Leading Players – Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation

With this Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market document, businesses can get details about market drivers and market restraints which help them to take presumption about reducing or growing the production of particular product. When globalization is growing day by day, many businesses call for global market research consisting of actionable market insights that support decision making. This global market report analyses chief factors of the market which provides precise data and information for the business growth. To implement this Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques viz SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Healthcare supply chain management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the people regarding the advantages of supply chain management which will enhance the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, Premier, HYBRENT, INC, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing demand of cloud based solutions, prevalence of funds from organisations, rising pressure on healthcare providers to enhance operational efficiency, growing number of unique device identification (UDI) initiative by the FDA, increasing drug counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of mobile based solutions along with adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics along with block chain management which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High maintenance as well as implementation cost which will hamper the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This healthcare supply chain management market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on healthcare supply chain management market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on models, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, and chain assembly, other.

On the basis of functions, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics, and other.

Based on delivery mode, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud.

On the basis of component, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into software, and hardware. Software has been further segmented into purchasing management software, and inventory management software. Purchasing management software has been further sub-segmented into supply management software, procurement software, capital purchasing software, strategic sourcing software, and transportation management software. Inventory management software has been further sub-segmented into order management software, warehouse management software, consignment management software, implant management software, and tissue management software. Hardware has been further segmented into barcodes & barcode scanners, systems, RFID tags & readers, and other hardware components.

Healthcare supply chain management market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, logistics companies, distributors, healthcare providers, and others.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare supply chain management market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare supply chain management market due to the growing number of unique device identification initiative along with prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the availability of mobile based healthcare solutions along with technical advancement.

The country section of the healthcare supply chain management market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare supply chain management market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare supply chain management market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare supply chain management market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Customization Available: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

